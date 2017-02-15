PORT HAWKESBURY/LOUISDALE: Brian Tracey likes what he sees in terms of the interest young girls are showing in the Strait-Richmond Novice/Atom Girls team, a new addition to the local minor hockey program.

“It’s a struggle to get kids in hockey, and it’s an even bigger struggle to get girls in hockey,” Tracey said. “This might open the door for them.

“We’re not in a league, and there’s no playdown. We play some exhibition games, and we’ll be in a couple of tournaments at the end of the year. That was the plan. Next year, if everything goes according to plan, we’ll have an Atom girls team and compete in a league, playing a full schedule. This is a stepping stone for that.”

As he indicated, the girls are playing an exhibition schedule that should see them get on the ice between 10 and 15 times before the end of the season. The girls practice as well, and some team members are playing on other Novice or Atom squads in the Strait-Richmond program. For some players, Tracey’s team is their first time on the ice.

Tracey is the head coach, and Jordan Phillips and Jason MacDonald back him up on the bench.

“It’s an introductory program for some of the girls,” the coach said. “We started it out to see what kind of interest there was for girls’ hockey, and I believe when we first had girls sign up, we had 10 or 11 and now we’re at 19 or 20.

“It seems there’s some interest there, and they have a ball when they get to play together.”

Tracey mentioned that minor hockey programs in Antigonish and Inverness County have solid interest in girls hockey, and it’s good to see Strait-Richmond follow that template.

“The hope all along was to help establish girls hockey, and it looks right now that if everything goes the way we want it to, we’ll have an Atom girls team to start the season next year.

“We’d like to have our girls in the Strait-Richmond organization have somewhere to play at home and not have to travel to Port Hood, Inverness, or Antigonish – wherever the place may be.

“It’s difficult to do, because the numbers are always a struggle, but it’s sure worth the effort.”