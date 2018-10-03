Four ATVs stolen in less than a week

PORT HAWKESBURY: The RCMP is looking for information on a rash of ATV thefts.

On September 30, an ATV was reported stolen from the front yard of a home on Sub-division Road in Waycobah. It is a 2017 Honda TRX Rubicon, it has camouflage fenders, and had Nova Scotia licence plate JB716 attached. The theft occurred sometime during the previous evening.

This marked the fourth ATV reported stolen to the RCMP since the last weekend in September. Homeowners are asked to secure their belongings and report suspicious activity to police. Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact the Port Hawkesbury RCMP at 902-625-2220. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.