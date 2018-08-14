Four people, including two police officers slain in Fredericton shooting

FREDERICTON: The quiet, residential Brookside Drive in Fredericton’s north end was a deadly scene of chaos during the province’s second ever mass shooting Friday morning.

After the hour-long echoing of gunshots, four people were pronounced dead in the province’s capital, including two municipal police officers.

Constables Lawrence Robert Costello, 45, and Sara Mae Helen Burns, 43, were killed as they approached two civilians who were lying on the ground. The officers were the first to respond to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex on the 200 block of Brookside Drive at 7:10 a.m. local time.

Const. Costello was a 20-year veteran of the Fredericton Police Force and is survived by his partner and his four children. Const. Burns joined the force in 2016 after chasing her dream of becoming a police officer after years of being a stay-at-home mom and is survived by her husband and three sons.

Fredericton Police Chief Leanne Fitch said in a news conference Friday that confirming the names of her two colleagues was “the worst moment for any chief of police in any police agency to have to deliver this news.”

The civilians were later identified as Donnie Robichaud, 42, a father of three and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32, who recently engaged in a romantic relationship.

During a news conference Saturday afternoon, Fitch confirmed Raymond shot the victims with a long gun from the third storey of the apartment building.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Fredericton on Sunday where he was already scheduled to walk in Fredericton’s Pride Parade, but instead he met with the families of the police officers and offered his condolences to the fallen officers’ children and explained that mouring is made a bit easier when you’ve got the whole country’s support.

“I talked to their kids and highlighted something that I had experienced was that when you have a whole community, and indeed a whole country, supporting you through terrible grief, it actually does make it a little bit easier — not much easier but a little bit easier.”

There has been an outpouring of grief in the province’s small, capital city, with residents stopping to drop off flowers, notes, balloons and teddy bears for the fallen officers outside the police headquarters.

Later in the day, Trudeau laid a bouquet of flowers at the makeshift memorial with his youngest son Hadrien.

In a written statement on Sunday Fitch said she wanted to extend her sincere thanks to everyone on behalf of the Fredericton Police Force.

“Your support, as demonstrated by the flowers and cards that are left in front of the police station is appreciated by us all. Everyone in our community is hurting with the deaths of four of our citizens but the support of the community, to our fallen officers, the two others killed and all of their families and friends is appreciated.”

The suspect, Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, was taken to hospital with serious injuries following being shot by police. He is in custody has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

“Our thoughts and prayers are now with the families, friends and colleagues of the two brave police officers who gave their lives in order to protect and serve, and with the families of the other two victims of this senseless act of violence,” Fredericton Mayor Mike O’Brien said in a statement Sunday.

A regimental funeral will be held for Costello and Burns on Aug. 18 at 1:00 p.m. at the Aitken University Centre.

Trudeau said he was touched by the heroism of the first responders who rushed to the scene after receiving reports of shots fired.

“They did not think twice about what they had to do to keep their fellow Canadians safe. They were unflinching in their duty,” he said. “We will not forget the two fallen police officers whose sacrifice no doubt saved lives and prevented even greater tragedy.”

The shooting in Fredericton has brought back painful memories of the fatal shooting of three Moncton Mounties just four-years ago.

Since 1975, a total of 284 police officers have died on the job, according to the Canadian and Peace Officers Memorial database.

Of that number, 101 were homicide victims, 83 per cent of whom were killed with a firearm.