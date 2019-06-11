CAPE BRETON: The Volleyball Cape Breton U14 Girls Capers are looking back on a season that any team in any sport would be hugely proud of.

The squad took gold at the Volley Ball Nova Scotia Tier 1 Provincial Championship held in Halifax on the weekend of April 12-14.

“They went undefeated for the whole tournament,” said assistant coach Karen MacDonald. “They played the Fall River Fury Black for the provincial banner. They won first game 25-22 and won second game 26-24. They gave us a good fight they wanted to go to three.

“Our girls were very good at receiving the ball, serving the ball, and attacking the ball. They were very strong servers.”

Following provincials, the Capers were off to the Tier 1 nationals, also hosted in Halifax.

“They made it to the bronze medal game where they lost to the Libellurles Bleues of Quebec,” MacDonald said. “They finished fourth out of 32 teams.

“Taking fourth at nationals was pretty phenomenal for a little team from Cape Breton.”