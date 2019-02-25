Franchise record for Strait Pirates

By
Grant McDaniel
-
The Junior Pirates tipped their hats to long-time contributors to the team. Seen here are (from left) Tim MacMillan, general manager; overagers Matthew Morgan, Randon MacKinnon, and Taylor Pierce; Brad Raike, executive member; and Adam Rodgers, Pirate president.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Strait Pirates closed out their Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League regular season last Friday night with a 13-3 win over the Cumberland County Blues. It was a big deal in a whole lot of ways.

“We set the franchise record last Friday,” said Taylor Lambke, Pirate coach. “The original record was based on a 34-game season, and I believe it was 28-5-1 for 57 points. In a 32-game season, we went 29-2-1 for 59 points – the most wins, fewest losses, and most points.

“Friday night was super fun. We got to unveil our jerseys which the boys are super proud of, we got to honour our 21 year old overagers, and we got to set the franchise record. It was a pretty special night for our organization.”

 

The Junior Pirates took a few minutes before last Friday’s game to recognize three members of this season’s team who garnered accolades from the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League. Seen here are (from left) Tim MacMillan, Strait Pirate general manager; Adam Rodgers, team president; Branden Dauphinee, second team all star right wing; Cody Smith, first team all star goalie; Matthew Morgan, first team all star defence; Brad Raike, Pirate executive member. Smith recorded a goals against average of 1.98, a save percentage of .936, and a win-loss record of 21-2-0 in 1,392 minutes of play. Captain Morgan was a mainstay on the blueline and recorded 12 goals and 18 assists for 30 points. Dauphinee finished second in team scoring with 12 goals and 30 assists for 42 points.

The Pirates finish the season with a nine-point lead over the league’s second place team, the East Hants Penguins. The Penguins outdid the Pirates slightly in terms of offense (201 goals for as opposed to 183 for the Strait, who had the second most firepower in the league.)

The Strait led the league in terms of fewest goals allowed (68). Only the Penguins (98 goals allowed) came close to that number.

Now, with play-offs looming, the coach said his team won’t be doing too much to alter its game plan.

“The biggest key for us is to do what we’ve done all season: take it one game at a time, slow things down, don’t look too far ahead, and worry about one shift at a time,” Lambke said. “We have to let our skill and talent take care of itself, and we’ll be fine.”

He added that he and the team take great pride in giving local fans a squad to root for every Friday night. The coach said he and the team intend to give fans a great play-off run, and they’d love to play for a large crowd.

 

Pirate president Adam Rodgers represented the executive of the local Junior team last Friday night during a face-off to thank some of the squad’s major sponsors. Pictured are (from left) Rodgers, Kyle Burns of Burns Vision Centre; Mark MacKeigan of Tri-Mac Toyota; and Cody MacKeigan of Canso Ford. Pirate captain Matthew Morgan and Cumberland captain Chad Miller take the face-off.

Last Friday, Avery Warner (three goals and two assists) led scoring, with Hunter Woodland (two goals and two assists) also having a great game.

Recording a three-point night were Devin Sceles (two goals and an assist), Olan Spears and Cullen MacEachern (a goal and two assists), and Matthew Morgan (three helpers).

Managing a two point game were Josh Foster (two goals), and Randon MacKinnon, Branden Dauphinee, and Taylor Pierce (two assists each).

Scoring singles were Bryce Reynolds and Joshua MacMillan, and managing assists were Callum Jordan, Owen Higgins, and Jacob Keagan.

Cody Smith was in net, and he faced 25 shots.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR