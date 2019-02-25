Franchise record for Strait Pirates

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Strait Pirates closed out their Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League regular season last Friday night with a 13-3 win over the Cumberland County Blues. It was a big deal in a whole lot of ways.

“We set the franchise record last Friday,” said Taylor Lambke, Pirate coach. “The original record was based on a 34-game season, and I believe it was 28-5-1 for 57 points. In a 32-game season, we went 29-2-1 for 59 points – the most wins, fewest losses, and most points.

“Friday night was super fun. We got to unveil our jerseys which the boys are super proud of, we got to honour our 21 year old overagers, and we got to set the franchise record. It was a pretty special night for our organization.”

The Pirates finish the season with a nine-point lead over the league’s second place team, the East Hants Penguins. The Penguins outdid the Pirates slightly in terms of offense (201 goals for as opposed to 183 for the Strait, who had the second most firepower in the league.)

The Strait led the league in terms of fewest goals allowed (68). Only the Penguins (98 goals allowed) came close to that number.

Now, with play-offs looming, the coach said his team won’t be doing too much to alter its game plan.

“The biggest key for us is to do what we’ve done all season: take it one game at a time, slow things down, don’t look too far ahead, and worry about one shift at a time,” Lambke said. “We have to let our skill and talent take care of itself, and we’ll be fine.”

He added that he and the team take great pride in giving local fans a squad to root for every Friday night. The coach said he and the team intend to give fans a great play-off run, and they’d love to play for a large crowd.

Last Friday, Avery Warner (three goals and two assists) led scoring, with Hunter Woodland (two goals and two assists) also having a great game.

Recording a three-point night were Devin Sceles (two goals and an assist), Olan Spears and Cullen MacEachern (a goal and two assists), and Matthew Morgan (three helpers).

Managing a two point game were Josh Foster (two goals), and Randon MacKinnon, Branden Dauphinee, and Taylor Pierce (two assists each).

Scoring singles were Bryce Reynolds and Joshua MacMillan, and managing assists were Callum Jordan, Owen Higgins, and Jacob Keagan.

Cody Smith was in net, and he faced 25 shots.