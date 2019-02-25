Fraser, MacDonald and MacPhail help represent Nova Scotia at Canada Winter Games

RED DEER, ALBERTA: Locals competing with Nova Scotia Teams at the Canada Winter Games have done the area proud in a number of sports.

“This first week of competition was exciting and rewarding for Team Nova Scotia. Our athletes, coaches and managers demonstrated integrity on and off the playing field while showcasing a quality competitive spirit,” said Cathy Burton, Team Nova Scotia’s chef de mission. “We are proud of Team Nova Scotia and their efforts this week and can’t wait to welcome our next group of athletes to the Games.”

On Wednesday of last week, boxing wrapped up with an Antigonisher appearing in the bronze medal bout. Matthew Fraser laced the mitts to square off with Manitoba’s Jawad Miakhail. Fraser was unable to get his hand raised, but he finished a highly respectable fourth in the 56 kg male division.

He had an impressive run up to the medal bout, as he started the games on Sunday, February 17, with a win over Newfoundland’s Carter Butler. From there, Fraser faced Edmonton’s Cole Brander on Monday. The Alberta athlete won the fight.

On Tuesday, February 19, Fraser and Butler once again threw fists. It was Fraser, once again, garnering the win.

Another Antigonish athlete, Marcus MacDonald, finished his time at the games last week. He was the top Nova Scotian in Free Style Skiing’s Big Air male division. He was the top performing Nova Scotian with a 13th place finish in a field of 30 athletes.

In the Slopestyle male division, MacDonald finished 15th in a field of 32. Fellow Nova Scotians Oliver von Kursell finished 13th and Andrew Little finished 18th.

Invernesser and Cape Breton West Islander Kenzie MacPhail also finished his time at the games last week. MacPhail was backstopping the men’s hockey team along with Jacob Goobie, a goalie for the Halifax McDonalds. Both goalies are rookies in the Nova Scotia Major Midget Hockey League.

MacPhail got some ice time in Team Nova Scotia’s second outing of the event, as he backstopped the guys in a game against Team Quebec on February 17. He lasted two frames before Goobie came in for the final period. The final score was 10-2 in Quebec’s favour.

Goobie played the rest of the games.

Team Nova Scotia started the games with a 5-0 loss to Team Ontario (February 16), lost 10-2 to Quebec (February 17), dropped New Brunswick 4-2 (February 18), lost 6-3 to Saskatchewan (February 20), and beat British Columbia 3-2 (February 21).

Last Friday, Team Nova Scotia took on Manitoba in the game to decide fifth/sixth place. The winner was Manitoba in a 7-5 final.

Representing Nova Scotia this week are a number of local athletes.

The women’s hockey team started play last Sunday, and four Antigonishers are competing with the squad. Shauna Neary is serving as apprentice coach, and taking to the ice are Ella MacLean, Landyn Pitts, and Kara MacLean. The girls will be in action until this Friday.

Antigonishers Courtney MacDonald and Eriq Proctor are helping represent the province’s badminton team. The squad will be in action all week long.

Baddeck’s Caden MacLeod is also in action all week with the cross country skiing team.

Sherri Robicheau of Creignish is serving as the manager of the archery team, and the squad got to action last Monday. Archery action continues until this weekend.