Fred Penner brings fun for the whole family, Dylan Menzie opening final Granville Green

PORT HAWKESBURY: This Sunday will be the last Granville Green summer concert for 2018. The last in the lineup is Dylan Menzie opening for Fred Penner.

Fred Penner was born in Winnipeg, and has been a children’s entertainer for 45 years. He’s received an Order of Canada and Order of Manitoba for his performances; both awards meaning outstanding achievement and dedication to the community.

He said he is most proud of his work with the Down Syndrome Society by giving performances that are interactive to the audience, and for all members of the family.

“It’s about opening a door to the audience, and inviting them to be with me for a musical time together,” Penner said about his music.

Penner has appeared on television, such as on CBC, to showcase his music for children. He’s also travelled around Canada for much of his career, but hasn’t been to Cape Breton in a number of years. He says he loves being in that part of the world, and enjoys sharing his music to everyone.

“Looking forward to bringing my music once again to Port Hawkesbury after a long while,” Penner said. “An overdue connection with the beautiful people at that part of the world.”

Penner will be working alongside Paul O’Neill, a fellow performer who has been working with Penner for over 20 years. They will stay on tour together, going to Winnipeg after the show. Then they will travel again, to perform at some festivals near Toronto.

To learn more about Fred Penner, such as tour dates, go to his official Web site: www.fredpenner.com.

Dylan Menzie is a young songwriter from Prince Edward Island, and performs a blend of Indie, folk, rock and pop. Menzie has hit number one on CBC’s Radio 2’s Top 20. He’s performed with acts like City & Colour, he was showcased at international music festivals and featured on CTV’s music program, The Launch.

To learn more about Dylan Menzie, such as tour dates, go to his official Web site: www.dylanmenzie.com.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. on the Granville Green. Admission is free and anyone of all ages can attend. If there is bad weather, the concert may be moved to the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, at 606 Reeves Street.