Funding announced for sport, recreation facilities

HALIFAX: The province is investing about $1.5 million this year to develop and improve sport and recreation facilities across the province.

Among the Strait area recipients was the Arisaig Parish Community Centre Society which will receive $20,000. Another was the Margaree Highlanders Snowmobile Club which was approved for $90,000 in funding.

The Strait regional centre for education was greenlit for $24,000, while St. Mary’s Academy/Education Centre will receive $5,000, Fanning Education Centre, $5,000 and H.M. MacDonald Elementary, $5,000 from the province.

Municipally, the Town of Antigonish is set to receive $54,000 in funding, while the Town of Port Hawkesbury has been approved for $69,800 for an active transportation lane.

“Investments in our sport and rec facilities are investments in communities that help people of all ages maintain an active, healthy lifestyle,” said Energy and Mines Minister Derek Mombourquette, on behalf of Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Leo Glavine. “Quality recreation spaces help create vibrant and connected communities where Nova Scotians can raise healthy families.”

Community groups, municipalities and other not-for-profit organizations are eligible to apply for funding from the Recreational Facility Development Grant program for projects that will develop and improve facilities to increase public participation in sport and physical recreation.

Recreation centres and halls, pools, arenas, athletic fields, parks and playgrounds and trails are examples of things that are eligible for funding under the program.

A list of 2019-20 grant recipients and more information on funding criteria can be found at: https://cch.novascotia.ca/recreation-facility-development.