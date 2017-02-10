George Adrian McDonald – Port Hawkesbury Nursing Home

McDonald George Adrian 73, Port Hawkesbury Nursing Home, passed away January 26, 2017 at home.

Born in Reserve Mines, he was a son of the late George and Marion (Martin) McDonald. George was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish , Reserve Mines.

- Advertisement -

He was employed at Sydney Steel for most of his working life and was employed there until its closure. George enjoyed watching old time westerns movies and read western books.

He is survived by his wife Marguerite (MacEachern) McDonald step sons David and Norman MacDonald and was predeceased by his brother Gerald Gary McDonald in 2009.

A graveside service will be held in St. Andrew’s Parish Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. Messages to the family may be conveyed at www.greensfuneralhome.ca