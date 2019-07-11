George Canyon and Aaron Pritchett to perform in Port Hawkesbury

PORT HAWKESURY: Canadian country legends and multiple CCMA Award winners George Canyon and Aaron Pritchett have announced that they will be hitting the road to celebrate the holidays with an acoustic collaboration on their 12 Days of Christmas East Coast Tour 2019.

These award-winning artists have teamed together to share stories, songs and lots of family friendly comedy. They will be performing at the SAERC Auditorium on December 12 with tickets going on sale July 22 at the Civic Centre box office, by calling 902-625-2591 or on-line at: www.phcivic.com.

Canyon rose to becoming one of Canada’s hottest Country Music stars in the early 2000s and has won countless accolades and awards, including Juno Awards, CCMA Awards, and ECMA Awards to name a few. He has been inducted into the Nova Scotia Country Music Hall of Fame, recorded 12 albums, and was recently presented a certified Platinum Award for his debut album “One Good Friend.”

With country hits like “Just Like You,” “I Believe in Angels,” “Drinkin’ Thinkin’,” “Daughters of the Sun,” “I Got This,” “I Want You To Live,” “Slow Dance,” and many more, he is also a highly regarded humanitarian, strong supporter of the military, and, most important, a proud father and devoted husband.

A mainstage staple in Canadian country music, Pritchett continues to deliver fresh new music, while refusing to abandon the down-home sincerity in his songs that has been his trademark since his career inception. Pritchett has become known for his charting anthems since his Top 10, GOLD-certified hit “Hold My Beer,” followed by the 2008 hit “Let’s Get Rowdy” and “Dirt Road in ‘Em,” the lead track from his #1 album The Score. Pritchett’s latest #1 hit “Better When I Do” follows his 2018 smash “Worth A Shot” which charted Top 10 at radio for four weeks straight.