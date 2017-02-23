George “Gilbert” Bourque

Bourque, George “Gilbert”, 83, River Bourgeois

Gilbert passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at the Strait Richmond Hospital, Richmond County. Gilbert was born in River Bourgeois on January 2, 1934 to the late Amable and Ida Mae (Landry) Bourque.

Gilbert is survived by his loving wife Patricia (Hardy) Bourque, his stepchildren Nancy (Marc) Stone, Richie (Donna) Mann, Robbie (Verna) Mann; grandchildren Corey, Bob, Derek, Nicole, Shilo, Terri and Jordie and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters Angelina Digout, Lorraine Day and Monica (Stanley) McPhee; brothers Peter (Peggy) Bourque and Patrick (Dianne) Bourque and sister-in-law Angela MacLeod. He was predeceased by siblings Ellen, Tony, Wilfred, Abraham, Louis, Vincent, and Josephine and Clifford in infancy.

Gilbert spent the majority of his early working career on the Great Lake boats. He worked for Atlantic Security at Stora Forest Industries and spent many years working construction as a painter. He also gladly and generously took responsibility for all family painting that was ever needed.

Gilbert was loved by all who had the good fortune to know him. He helped, without being asked, all who needed help and he saw the best in everyone. When family, friends or his community needed anything, Gilbert was there.

Gilbert’s greatest joys and favourite times were those spent with his best friend and beloved spouse Patricia and the many hours he spent on the waters around River Bourgeois catching mackerel to give away. He was a charter member and a devoted and active part of the River Bourgeois Mariners Club.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Paul Pluta, Dr. Jim Collins and the very compassionate Palliative Care Team at the Strait Richmond Hospital for their treatment and support.

By request, there will be no visitation. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, February 24, 2017 at 11:00am at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in River Bourgeois, Fr. Antolin Asor officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the River Bourgeois Mariners Club, or a charity of your choice. There will be a private interment at a later date.

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury.

Messages to the family may be conveyed at www.greensfuneralhome.ca