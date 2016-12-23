ARICHAT: The bells of the former St. John’s Anglican Church may soon ring again, just over 30 months after the Isle Madame building officially ended its 130-year existence as a house of worship.

The Friends of St. John’s Arichat Society, a community group established to renovate the former church structure, signed an agreement with Strait-Chedabucto Parish Council and the Anglican Diocese of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island to assume control of the building earlier this fall. While the parish and the diocese had not officially signed off on the transfer as of press time Tuesday morning, society president Anne Leavitt is confident that the former church, officially launched in 1885, will soon fall into local hands.

“We are within a whisper of taking ownership,” Leavitt told The Reporter last week, adding that this progress could signal the return of the long-dormant St. John’s carillon, just in time for Christmas celebrations.

“We’re expecting, any day now, to be able to tell people that we’ve got possession of the church and what that date will be. But in the meantime, our goal is to get those bells ringing for Christmas.”

Leavitt also confirmed that the parish, which officially held a deconsecreation ceremony in mid-2014, has given the society permission to carry out some work on the exterior. As a result, the society has secured the professional help required to address short-term concerns on the outside of the structure.

“There’s some siding that’s been blown off, so we just want to make sure that it’s secure for the winter, and even though we don’t actually have possession of the church, the parish has given us the green light to do some of those repairs just to keep the structure stable,” Leavitt explained.

“We’re hoping that, with anything else that we needed to do, they would give us permission. It’s kind of a priority, because it’s open to the weather, so it needs to be sealed up. It’s not a huge job… but it does need some of the tar paper replacement, siding, and that’s about it.”

While the parish has cited the high cost of addressing issues such as mould build-up, dry rot, water drainage concerns, broken siding and an unsafe wheelchair ramp in its decision to cede control of St. John’s Church, Leavitt confirmed that her group is still actively fundraising to address these issues before re-opening the church to the public.

These efforts include the society’s second annual fundraising concert, slated to take place at Arichat’s École Beau-Port in February, and a ticket draw involving a prize package of gift certificates and vouchers from Isle Madame businesses.

Through it all, Leavitt and her colleagues are “over-the-top delighted” at the concept of assuming control of a building so beloved by many in the community.

“It’s a great feeling, because it’s been a bit of a long process,” she beamed.

“So to finally see the end of that process and getting people who own [the building] and are interested in preserving it and opening up to the public, we’re pretty excited about that.”