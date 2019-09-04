John Gregory Gillis

Obituary

John Gregory Gillis, age 77, Antigonish, NS, passed away on August 10, 2019 at St Martha’s Hospital, Antigonish, N.S. He was the son of Daniel and Cassie (Kennedy) Gillis. He is survived by sisters Helen (his twin), Claire and Joan. He was predeceased by his parents, sister – Sandra and brothers – Allen and Gerard. After graduating from high school he attended the Seminary in Ottawa, Ontario, The Nova Scotia Institute of Technology and St. F X University, Antigonish, N.S. He worked at St. F X University as a chef for many years before retiring to pursue his many other interests. He was an avid historian who enjoyed sharing his interests and knowledge with family, friends and all those who cared to listen and participate. The sinking of the ship “The Princess Sophia” off the Alaskan Coast was of special interest, having recently celebrated its 100th anniversary. His grandaunt and her two children were on the passenger list. He read many historical books, enjoyed restoring antiques and collected many photos of interest during his lifetime. He did considerable travelling throughout Europe and North America in earlier years. Gregory was a choir member around Antigonish area and sang gleefully in both English and Gaelic. He also volunteered in many area organizations. He was a member of the K.O.C. He spent many long hours working in his gardens around his home to the delight of visitors and others who passed by just to look at his work. Joey and Tiffy were frequent travelers throughout these gardens. Thank you to nurses, doctors and all those who participated in his care at St. Martha’s Hospital. There will be no visitation!; Funeral will be held at St. Ninian’s Cathedral, 121 St. Ninian Street, Antigonish, NS on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11 am. Officiant – Rev. Donald MacGillivary. Reception will follow. Memorial donations may be made to St. Martha’s Hospital Foundation (Palliative Care Unit), St. Ninian’s Cemetery Fund, Stella Maris Cemetery Fund. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. Messages to the family may be sent at www.greensfuneralhome.ca