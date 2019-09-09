Girl missing in woods found by searchers

PIRATE HARBOUR: A 12-year-old girl who went missing in woods near Mulgrave was found this morning.

Shortly before 9 p.m. last night, Guysborough District RCMP responded to a call of a missing 12-year-old girl. The girl had been out with a family member on an all-terrain vehicle when it became stuck. The girl decided to walk home on her own when she became disoriented and was not able to find her way.

An RCMP Police Dog Team was called to the area to assist, and local Ground Search and Rescue teams were dispatched as well. The missing girl was located by GSAR near 7 a.m. this morning, in good condition. She was checked by EHS and was released to her family.