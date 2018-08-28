Photos by Grant McDaniel
Brian and Geraldine MacInnis were enjoying the sounds of Dan Doiron early last week in Port Hood Central Park.
Dan Doiron offered his musical skills in Port Hood last week.
Hughie John and Adeline Beaton were two of the locals enjoying some tunes during the Ceilidh in the Park. Hughie John performed at the concert series on August 13.
Stephanie MacDonald (on fiddle) and Cathy Hawley (on piano) helped entertain locals during the Ceilidh in the Park series in Port Hood.

