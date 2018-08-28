Home Arts & Entertainment Good music in Central Park Central Park in Port Hood was host to a number of performers during the Ceilidh in the Park series. Dan Doiron is seen here performing. Arts & Entertainment Good music in Central Park By Grant McDaniel - August 28, 2018 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Photos by Grant McDanielBrian and Geraldine MacInnis were enjoying the sounds of Dan Doiron early last week in Port Hood Central Park. Dan Doiron offered his musical skills in Port Hood last week. Hughie John and Adeline Beaton were two of the locals enjoying some tunes during the Ceilidh in the Park. Hughie John performed at the concert series on August 13. Stephanie MacDonald (on fiddle) and Cathy Hawley (on piano) helped entertain locals during the Ceilidh in the Park series in Port Hood. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Arts & Entertainment Campbell & Green at St. George’s Channel with Tim LaBorie & The Fabulous Bard Boys Arts & Entertainment Isle Madame author to lead memoir writing workshop Arts & Entertainment Dance Debut launches 31st season Arts & Entertainment Crystal Journey brings healing sounds to the Strait area Arts & Entertainment Arts-based storytelling takes centre stage Arts & Entertainment Jimmy Rankin releases new album and to take tour across Canada - Advertisement -