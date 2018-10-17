GOODWIN Gerard Albert 62 of East Havre Boucher passed away Tuesday October 9, 2018 at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital. Born in Antigonish, he was a son of the late John and Catherine (Ryan) Goodwin. Gerard was employed for over 20 years with SuperPort; gifted with a green thumb, he will be remembered for his vegetable and flower gardens and spending his spare time crafting and wood working. He is survived by his wife Sharon, son Michael (Jolene); Grampie’s Angel, granddaughter Macey, siblings Jerry (Gay-Anne), Ontario; Jimmy (Louella) British Columbia; Brenda (Alex) Jamieson , Donna (Phonsie) Lundrigan both of Mulgrave; John (Doreen), Halifax; Barry, Frankville; and Richard, Halifax; sister in law Leanne Goodwin, along with many nieces and nephews. Gerard was predeceased by his brother Jerome. Resting in St. Paul’s Centre, Havre Boucher on Thursday, and visitation took place 2-4 and 7-9 p.m.; Funeral Mass was offered Friday at 11 a.m. from St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, with Rev. Allan MacPhie presiding; burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or St. Paul Funeral Luncheon Fund. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. Messages to the family may be conveyed at www.greensfuneralhome.ca