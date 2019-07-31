GUYSBOROUGH: “Opry Gold” is a toe-tappin’, roof-raisin’ salute to the greatest music in the history of Country music!

To share the Opry’s history is to share the story of Country music. What began as a simple radio broadcast in 1925 is today a live entertainment phenomenon. The Grand Ole Opry showcases a mix of country legends and the contemporary chart-toppers who have followed in their footsteps. Canadian songbird Leisa Way and her phenomenally talented Wayward Wind Band have brought Canada many great shows, including last year’s beach favourite, “Across the Pond” (The British Invasion). This band has toured Canada with other shows including “Sweet Dreams” (Patsy Cline), “Rhinestone Cowgirl” (Dolly Parton) and their acclaimed Canada 150 show that toured to 44 cities across the country.

This latest concert, “Opry Gold,” raises the roof with the hottest country songs from the last few decades, highlighting artists that have played the Opry stage, with Way’s usual trademark that makes her shows so popular – telling the stories of the songs.

“Opry Gold” takes the audience on a journey back through time when Nashville’s radio station WSM became the first all country music station featuring stars like Uncle Jimmy Thompson and Grandpa Jones, through the rise of stars like Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, George Jones, and Tammy Wynette, to today’s great country stars like Shania Twain, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood, Vince Gill, Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks, and Zac Brown Band.

“Opry Gold” clearly is a labour of love for show creator Leisa Way, who grew up in northern Ontario, and spent six years in the Maritimes starring as “Anne” in Anne of Green Gables at the Charlottetown Festival.

As a child, Way remembers tuning in to shows like Tommy Hunter and Ronnie Prophet growing up, shows that her musical arranger and pianist, Bruce Ley, happened to be the piano player on! Her multi-talented band includes Ley, Fred Smith on guitars/banjo (who has shared stages with Vince Gill, The Supremes and Chuck Berry), Broadway performer and bassist, Bobby Prochaska (The Buddy Holly Story), fiddling sensation Nathan Smith (The Barrel Boys), and Toronto big band player Don Reid on drums. When these fellas vocalize, the audience is treated to world-class harmonies and solos.

Leisa Way’s “Opry Gold” delivers to audiences some of the very best of classic and new wave country, with a heapin’ of good-natured fun! “Opry Gold” is a one of a kind entertainment experience for audiences.

The show will take place at the Chedabucto Place Performance Centre on Sunday, August 18 at 2 p.m. For tickets call 902-533-2015.