Grant program helps build age-friendly communities

HALIFAX: The provincial government is supporting several projects that help older Nova Scotians live safely, enjoy good health and stay involved in their communities.

Seniors Minister Leo Glavine opened the call for applications for the Age-Friendly Communities Grant program on July 11 at the Waverley Legion.

“An age-friendly community is more inclusive for everyone,” said Glavine. “This grant program is one of the most important items to come from our seniors’ action plan, Shift, and continues to support the kind of projects that allow all Nova Scotians to age better in their communities.”

The Age-Friendly Communities Grant supports projects that promote healthy, active living and make communities better places for Nova Scotians as they age.

Last year, government provided nearly $375,000 in funding for 47 new projects. This includes a $20,000 grant to the Legal Information Society of Nova Scotia to update the popular It’s in Your Hands guide for older adults and their families. The guide includes legal information on a range of topics, from dating and new relationships, to avoiding scams and identity theft, to estate and pre-funeral planning.

“The It’s in Your Hands guide is unique to Nova Scotia and is our most requested publication,” said Heather de Berdt Romilly, executive director. “Funding through the Age-Friendly Communities Grant will help us put this proactive planning tool into the hands of even more Nova Scotians and their families.”

The grant is open to non-profit and community organizations, municipal governments, associations and universities. Successful applicants can include partnerships or collaborative projects. This year, government has increased the threshold for funding to up to $25,000 per project.

Applications are accepted year-round. Applications received on or before September 30 will be reviewed in October. Applications received between October 1, 2018 and February 1, 2019 will be reviewed in February.

For more information and to apply, visit novascotia.ca/age-friendly-grant .

To download a free copy of the It’s In Your Hands Guide, visit www.legalinfo.org.