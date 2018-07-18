Granville Green continues with Party Boots opening for The Town Heroes

PORT HAWKESBURY: July 22 is the date of Granville Green’s fourth summer concert this year. This coming Sunday brings two bands, Party Boots and The Town Heroes, to the Granville Green stage.

The Town Heroes — comprised of Mike Ryan (guitar/vocals), Bruce Gillis (drums), Tori Cameron (bass) and Aaron Green (guitar) — have toured around the world, including stops in Port Hawkesbury. They’ve performed at the Granville Green in the past, and they say they’re excited to return to Cape Breton.

“It’s always a great experience and a very well put together event,” Ryan says. “The town of Port Hawkesbury does a wonderful job organizing Granville Green. It’s on par with any other festivals in the country.”

The band’s style of music, Ryan says, is influenced by the 90’s and alternative rock; he continues to say band members want their songs to be fun and entertain an audience. With their performances, they’ve won seven Music Nova Scotia awards and five EMCAs over the years.

“While they certainly mean a lot,” Ryan says, “just getting to travel around, play music, and meet new people means as much as anything.”

After the show, the band releases a new album called “Everything (will be fine when we get to where we think we’re going)” on August 10. After that, they will take a small tour in Germany before returning to Canada.

For more information, such as tour dates, visit the bands official website www.thetownheroes.com .

Party Boots opens the show. The members include Rankin MacInnis, Nichols MacLellan, Steph Darling, Evan Mahaney, Shane Martian and Shae Palmer. Together, they’ve headlined 150 live shows, and have been featured on Canada Day at Alderny Landing 2015. Their music has been described as upbeat and pop, drawing influences from different sounds.

Party Boots will continue on a tour through Canada, including Charlottetown and Wolfville.

For more information, such as tour dates, visit their official website www.partyboots.ca .

The Granville Green concert is free to attend.