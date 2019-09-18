Sports Greg MacRae Memorial at Civic Centre By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - September 18, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Greg MacRae Memorial SAERC Hockey Alumni Game took place last Saturday night at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre. Team Sugar dropped Team Bear 9-8 with a goal with 28 seconds left in the third frame to garner the Sugar Bear Cup. Hockey at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre is back, as last Saturday night the Greg MacRae Memorial SAERC Hockey Alumni Game took place. The Sugar Bear Cup went to Team Bear last Saturday night. Serving as coach of Team Bear was Stan MacNeil, and Team Sugar was led by Mark Boudreau, Corey England, and Ken Ferguson. The Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre was a busy spot last Saturday.The Greg MacRae Memorial SAERC Hockey Alumni Game took place last Saturday night at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre. Team Sugar dropped Team Bear 9-8 with a goal with 28 seconds left in the third frame to garner the Sugar Bear Cup. Top shelf bound at the Civic Centre. Hockey action is making a return to local rinks, and last Saturday the Greg MacRae Memorial kept fans at the Civic Centre watching the puck fly.