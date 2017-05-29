Group charged in connection with Antigonish armed robbery

SYDNEY: Police have arrested a group of men in relation to a string of armed robberies.

Four men arrested for five armed across Nova Scotia, including one in Antigonish, appeared in Sydney Provincial Court last week.

A release from the Cape Breton Regional Police said the four men, Bryan Joseph Conron, Glenn Thomas Perry, George Thomas MacIsaac, and Allen Herman Brown, were charged after an investigation by the police into armed robberies at the Circle K Irving in Sydney on April 30 and Jack’s Place in Glace Bay on May 3.

The release stated the major crime unit, with assistance from patrols, forensic identification and street crime officers, identified the accused in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality on May 23 and 24.

“Throughout the course of the investigation, officers uncovered information that also helped Halifax Regional Police and the Nova Scotia RCMP connect the accused to similar offences at the Lawton’s Drugs in Lower Sackville on May 15, the Haliburton Pharma-Choice in Antigonish on May 17, and Guardian Drugs in Bible Hill on May 20,” stated the release.

Conron, 32, is charged for all five incidents, including five counts of robbery and five counts of using a firearm in the commission of an offence. Perry, 39, is charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of an offence. Brown, 50, is charged with robbery and using a firearm in the commission of an offence.

MacIsaac, 55, is charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of an offence for two incidents, including the armed robbery in Antigonish.