Guysborough County fisherman fined, gets day fishing suspension

HALIFAX: A local fisherman was one of 35 harvesters convicted last spring under the Fisheries Act.

On April 14, Gary Colin Negus of Isaac’s Harbour was fined $500 and given a day’s prohibition from lobster fishing this past season for violating section 25(2) of the act, which prescribes when harvesters are supposed to remove their gear from the water.

From April to June, 2019, 35 individual harvesters were convicted of violations under the Fisheries Act, according to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ (DFO) Maritimes region. These 35 convictions resulted in total fines of $50,249.50. Individual fines ranged from $150 to $10,000 for failure to comply with licence conditions.

Beyond fines, these convictions also resulted in a range of penalties for individual harvesters, including: a 20-day jail sentence and an 18-month prohibition on all clam harvesting; a six month licence suspension for harvesting shellfish in a contaminated area; and a suspended sentence resulting in four months’ probation and restrictions on being within 20 meters of a closed clam harvesting area.

Convictions were secured for a range of fisheries and species: lobster, groundfish, soft-shelled clams, striped bass, trout, scallop, halibut, mackerel, and crab.

DFO communications officer Debbie Buott-Matheson told The Reporter the numbers provide a “good snap shot” of the work done by fishery officers.

“The number of convictions and fine totals vary from month-to-month, based on the work of fishery officers,” Buott-Matheson noted. “However, the enforcement work related to these convictions is only one part of our fishery officers’ duties. Just as important are the conversations that fishery officers have with Canadians to promote education of the Fisheries Act and its associated regulations.

“Fishery officers play a crucial role in conservation efforts related to the sustainability of Canada’s fisheries. They are regularly involved in the monitoring, compliance and surveillance of, commercial, recreational and Aboriginal fisheries to promote knowledge of, and adherence to, legislation, regulations and licences that govern the sustainable use of ocean resources for all harvesters.”

The full list of convictions can be accessed on Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s (DFO) Web site at: http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/media/charges-inculpations/mar-eng.htm. DFO asks that any suspicious fishing activity be reported to the nearest DFO office or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).