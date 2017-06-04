GUYSBOROUGH: They’re at it again!

The Guysborough Players is a non-profit community excuse for nonsense and mayhem. Their spring 2017 offering “I’m Glad I’m Not Young Anymore” features music and comedy around the theme of getting older (or not!).

Patrons of the Guysborough Players will recognize the angelic powerhouse voice of Mandy Reid, the side-splitting comedy of Jackie Briand, the fancy guitar work of Ervin Rafter, the mellow stylings of Ken Kingston, the harmonies of Kate Tompkins, and the professional stage management of Maria Van Vonderen. Newcomers to the group this season include ingenue performer (with a big future in show biz!) Gianna Pellerin, and comedic musician Ralph DeCoste.

Scheduled performances include a ladies spa weekend at Liscombe Lodge on June 10; dinner theatre at Days Gone By Bakery in Guysborough, June 24 and 25; and a performance at the Chedabucto Place Performance Centre during Guysborough’s Come Home Week on July 29.

Performances in other locations are in negotiation. Watch for events posted on their Facebook page.