Guysborough reports on meeting with health department

GUYSBOROUGH: The warden said a recent meeting with the province’s health department was positive.

On January 19, Municipality of the District of Guysborough Warden Vernon Pitts met with representatives with the Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness to discuss nursing homes in the municipality.

Pitts said he felt optimistic coming out of the meeting, calling it constructive and progressive.

“We made them aware of a lot of things they really weren’t aware of in regards to our per diem rates and lack of funding for capital projects,” he said.

“I think they understand the problem now. Hopefully, in a very short period, they’ll be back with some recommendations.”

Pitts said there is a significant difference – approximately $50 – in the per diem rate coming from the province between the Milford Haven Home for Special Care in Guysborough and Seaside Manor in Canso.

“Over the last number of years, the province has cut our operating budget,” said Pitts, noting they are looking at another cut of one per cent this year.

“The cost of doing business in the municipality is far greater than what it is in HRM or CBRM. We’ve done everything we can do up to this point. I think the ball is back in the province’s hands.”

In December, Pitts invited Erin Smiley, a health care consultant with the provincial government, to the municipality to show her, first-hand, some of the issues facing local nursing homes. He was hoping to show Smiley the Seaside Manor in Canso, noting the water pipes in the facility are in need of replacing.

Pitts said he presented the information regarding the water pipe problem to the province, noting he expects the province will provide funding for replacement pipes, but the warden added that the issue should be addressed immediately.