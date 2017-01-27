GUYSBOROUGH: A local municipality wants in on a new clean energy project.

Last week, the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) expressed its interest in being a part of the proposed Atlantic Link.

On January 11, Emera Inc. began seeing interest for providers for the 900 Megawatts of hydro or wind energy it hopes to package as part of the $2 billion Atlantic Link. The proposed link, a 563 kilometre transmission line, would carry energy from New Brunswick to the United States.

On January 16, the municipality issued a press release stating council registered “as an interested party with the intent of promoting the Melford area as a potential site for a large-scale wind farm to supply the Atlantic Link project.”

The municipality touted the benefits of a wind farm in the Melford area, noting among other things, its proximity to the transmission system.

“We have 14,500 acres of prime industrial lands in the Melford Industrial Land Reserve,” said Guysborough CAO Barry Carroll.

“The wind resource is proven and the land is all rezoned for wind. The community as a whole is very accepting to having wind development in the municipality.”

The CAO also pointed to the municipality’s five ComFIT wind turbines and the Sable Wind project as proof wind projects have succeeded in the area, while also stating any new developments would not affect either project.

“Our first preference is not to build a wind farm ourselves,” he said.

“Our first preference is to be the host community for a large scale wind farm. We’re looking at all options but that’s our first priority.”

Carroll said Emera wants to solicit proposals by April 12, which he admits makes for a tight timeline.

“We’re always looking for opportunities and this is another one,” the CAO added.