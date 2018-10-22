Guysborough to post all travel expenses

GUYSBOROUGH: Officials with the Municipality of the District of Guysborough approved an amendment to a policy dealing with the public disclosure of the travel expenses of all elected officials during its regular council meeting last Wednesday.

Following the meeting, Warden Vernon Pitts said due to the Municipal Government Act, officials now have to post all travel expenses for councillors, as well as the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).

“We had this policy in place long before the province pulled the trigger on it,” Pitts said.

The policy provides a framework for the routine disclosure of the travel expenses of municipal elected officials to enhance public confidence by improving accountability and transparency.

“As a municipality we have to tweak these by-laws and policies from time-to-time,” Pitts said. “And this was one of those regular tweaks.”

A designate will ensure detailed reports of the travel expenses of all municipal elected officials and CAO are publicly accessible on-line on a monthly basis.

“It’s nothing major; it’s just a housekeeping item,” the warden said.

Expenses from the previous eight-years will be maintained on-line to include current and prior term of council on a go-forward basis.

To view the Municipality of the District of Guysborough’s monthly expense reports, you can visit their Web site: http://www.municipality.guysborough.ns.ca/government/councilexpenses.