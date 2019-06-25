GUYSBOROUGH: The municipality’s warden says he’s very pleased that the proposed commercial spaceport project for Canso is another step closer to becoming a reality.

Environment minister Gordon Wilson granted environmental approval to Maritime Launch Services (MLS) on June 4 and said he was satisfied any significant environmental effects could be mitigated with compliance to the department’s conditions.

After the regular monthly council meeting on June 19, Guysborough Warden Vernon Pitts said officials have been in contact with MLS president and CEO Steve Matier and he doesn’t foresee any major hurdles to overcome the conditions.

“We’re looking forward to shoveling the ground sooner rather than later,” he said.

“They’re talking this year, in 2019.”

At the moment, Pitts added that he’s unsure when activity will begin.

“We’ll have to see exactly, how things settle out,” he said. “But I fully expect we’ll see some activity there over the summer and early fall months.”