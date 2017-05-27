Home Arts & Entertainment “Gypsy Carver” stops in Port Hawkesbury Dubbing himself a “Gypsy Carver,” Rob Milner of Eternity Chainsaw Carvings visited the parking lot of Strait Car Care in Port Hawkesbury last Thursday to display his wood carving skills. Milner stopped in Port Hawkesbury on his way to Sydney and set up along Reeves Street because it is a high traffic area. Arts & Entertainment “Gypsy Carver” stops in Port Hawkesbury By Jake Boudrot - May 27, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Photo by Jake BoudrotTravelling artist Rob Milner demonstrated how he undertakes his creations to young Port Hawkesbury wood carver Marc Timmons. Milner estimated he’s made over a dozen such stops all over North America, and many more around the Maritimes. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Arts & Entertainment KitchenFest! kicks off ceilidh season Arts & Entertainment Teachers become published authors Arts & Entertainment Traditional music enthusiasts coming back for more Arts & Entertainment Hawley takes readers ‘Into The Fire’ Arts & Entertainment Celtic Colours reps outline festival’s impact on town Arts & Entertainment Beatles tribute coming to area