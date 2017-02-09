Mr. Harbie Ralph Martell – Rockdale Nova Scotia

MARTELL Harbie Ralph 84, Rockdale, Passed away February 5, 2017 at Strair Richmond Hospital, Evanston.

Born in Rockdale, he was a son of the late Henry William and Alice May (Berthier) Martell. A life long worker, Harbie began as a fisherman with his father, he later moved to Halifax where he was employed with Edmond Brothers Limited. He enjoyed his time with family and friends, telling stories and whenever possible play a tune on his fiddle. He will be remembered for his love of the outdoors and the time he spent feeding the birds that visited his property.

He is survived by his brothers Wilfred (Jenny), Dartmouth; Charles (Marie), Rockdale; Jerry (Patricia), L’Ardoise, Alphie (Ann), L’Ardoise; Victor (Ann), Rockdale; sisters Margaret Sampson, L’Ardoise and Mary Harnish, Sheet Harbour; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by brother Richard and Walter, sisters Annie, Martha, Blanch and Bernice.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in Holy Guardian Angels Cemetery, L’Ardoise.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice.

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury.

Messages to the family may be conveyed at www.greensfuneralhome.ca