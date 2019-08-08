Joseph William Harris



Obituary

Harris, Joseph William:

How does one write a notice of death for the greatest hero of 70 years, who lived a full honest life in a few short words. Joseph William Harris, born June 26, 1949, died peacefully July 30, 2019 with family by his side. A loving grandfather doting on his grandsons (Lucas & Jaxson) spoiling them with a grandfather’s special love. Joe’s time spent with Carol Pontiac and Steel Ford was of particular enjoyment. Driving vehicles around local Halifax to travelling to southern climates and the provinces within Canada. Joe also worked for Canada Post for 31 years and retired in 2004. A life long Maple Leafs fan and in Dad’s opinion long overdue to win the Stanley Cup you could often see him with a Tim’s in his hand watching a game, playing some cards, pool or meandering around some antique cars. Joe was married to Dianne for many years raising two remarkable children, son Jody & daughter Candace (Robert), grandsons Lucas & Jaxson. Survived by sisters Veronica Parsons (Sonny), Theresa Kyte, Joyce Roy & Anna MacDonald (John). Many nieces/nephews, great nieces/nephews and great great nieces/nephews. Predeceased by his mother Mary V. Sampson and brother in-law Robert Kyte. A special thanks to the 7th floor palliative care nurses at the VG for their compassion. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday August 10th at 3:30 at the Tara Lynne Community Center in River Bourgeois, Cape Breton. Online condolences can be made at (TJ Tracey link)