Hart wins at Calabogie Motorsports Park

CALABOGIE, ONTARIO: Avery Hart climbed back into the championship hunt with a dominant victory in the TSN Motorcycle Experience Lightweight Sport Bike class, winning race two of the Mopar Canadian Superbike Championship’s bonus round at Calabogie Motorsports Park, on Sunday, June 30.

After a three-race skid that saw the former Port Hawkesbury resident go from a 40-point lead to a 48-point deficit, a motivated Hart left little to the imagination in Calabogie, grabbing an early lead aboard his WRBF Racing Yamaha YZF-R3 and storming his way to a near 15-second victory.

“I just checked out early and kept my head down, and I knew I couldn’t let off because I had to win this one,” said Hart. “My team has been super supportive while I’ve been struggling, and they stood by me and helped me get back where I should be, and that’s at the front of the grid.”

While Hart was able to move back into second place in the overall standings and trim his deficit to 38 points, his gains were limited by another strong performance from championship leader Ben LeClair, who finished second aboard his bLU cRU Yamaha.

The Blackstock, Ontario teenager nearly cost himself at the end, however, as he slowed his pace dramatically on the final lap to secure the second-place result, only to come under intense pressure from Keegan Gaudet in the final few corners.

“I rolled out of it a little too early and Keegan kind of scared me at the end,” LeClair laughed. “Luckily I held onto it, which is good for the championship considering Avery won, but next time I’ll try to finish a little stronger.”

LeClair ultimately held on by just under a half-second, but Gaudet nearly made it a WRBF Yamaha one-two finish as the Ellerslie, PEI teenager made a desperate lunge at the finish line to round out the podium.

“Oh man, one more lap and I would have caught Benny, maybe even a couple more corners,” Gaudet said. “It’s great to see Avery back on the podium with me though, and hopefully we can continue getting both of the bikes up here in the future.”

The double-podium result for Gaudet was enough to move him to third in the championship standings, as the youngster now sits 39-points back of teammate Hart for the second spot and 77 points behind LeClair for the overall lead.

Things will be much more in Hart and Gaudet’s favour when the series returns next month, as the two will head to their home track of Atlantic Motorsport Park for round four of the National series, a circuit that is notoriously kind to local riders.