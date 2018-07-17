Hart wins back-to-back races

SUMMERSIDE: Avery Hart put it all on the race track on the weekend of July 7 and 8 as he continues his chase for the 2018 regional championship in the Atlantic Roadracing League (ARL) Atlantic Kawasaki Sponsored Light Weight Super Sport (LWSS) Division.

On Saturday, Hart qualified second and then piloted his Kawasaki motorcycle to a first place finish in Race #1. On Sunday, he started in the pole position and again took first place in what was certainty one of the fastest and most exciting races of the year.

“The competition was stiff and to win there was no holding back; it was an all-in, open throttle battle to the very end,” Hart said of Sunday’s race.

“In several turns throughout the race, I was making contact, shoulder-to-shoulder, jockeying for position and the fastest line. The competition was great as there are a lot of talented riders on the track.”

Coach Paul Whitehead stated, “Hart continues to develop and again this weekend showed us his ability to ride fast, control the bike, and to win. We saw personnel best times and a rider that is now turning 1:17’s laps consistently, which is a tremendous pace.”

The double podium finishes increase Hart’s lead in the ARL regional point standing, with two rounds remaining. ARL Round # 4 will be held on August 18-19 at the Atlantic Motorsport Park.