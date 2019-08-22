Hawks finish season in first place

PETIT DE GRAT: Despite a heck of a push by the Louisdale Baracos in the latter half of the 2019 Richmond Amateur Baseball Association (RABA) season, the Little Anse Hawks finished as the regular season champs.
The Hawks finished their 20-game regular season with a 14-6 record. Just behind them – nursing a seven-game winning streak – are the Baracos, who finished the season at 13-7.
—-
PETIT DE GRAT: Last Thursday night, the Louisdale Baracos managed a one-run over the Richmond Amateur Baseball Association’s league-leading Little Anse Hawks.
Greg Rioux was on the mound for Louisdale in the team’s 10-9 win, and picking up the loss was Mitchel Farrel.
Both Liam Burt and Peter Clow were contributing big time for the Baracos, as both guys managed three RBIs and a pair of hits. Jeremy Samson also had a busy night with three hits and three runs.
Strong on the Little Anse side of the diamond were Brandon Boudreau, going 3-for-3 with and RBI; Ryan Samson, two hits and two RBIs; and Bryson Wyre, two singles on three at bats.
—-
PETIT DE GRAT: On Monday, August 12, the visiting Inverness Athletics split a doubleheader with the Hawks. The first game was 18-7 for the hosts, and the Athletics won the second outing 15-12.
Rod Samson threw seven Ks in the first game for the win.
Hawk Noah Landry was a beast, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Managing a pair of RBIs each was Andrew Skinner, Ryan Samson, and Brandon Boudreau. Mitchel Farrell managed three runs.