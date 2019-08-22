Hawks finish season in first place

PETIT DE GRAT: Despite a heck of a push by the Louisdale Baracos in the latter half of the 2019 Richmond Amateur Baseball Association (RABA) season, the Little Anse Hawks finished as the regular season champs.

The Hawks finished their 20-game regular season with a 14-6 record. Just behind them – nursing a seven-game winning streak – are the Baracos, who finished the season at 13-7.

—-

Photos by Jake Boudrot — Last year’s Richmond Amateur Baseball Association (RABA) rookie of the year, Spencer McNamara threw out the first pitch before the August 15 game between his team, the Louisdale Baracos, and the Little Anse Hawks. McNamara was saluated for his bravery and determination in overcoming serious injuries he sustained following a single vehicle collison outside River Bourgeois last year.

PETIT DE GRAT: Last Thursday night, the Louisdale Baracos managed a one-run over the Richmond Amateur Baseball Association’s league-leading Little Anse Hawks.

Greg Rioux was on the mound for Louisdale in the team’s 10-9 win, and picking up the loss was Mitchel Farrel.

Both Liam Burt and Peter Clow were contributing big time for the Baracos, as both guys managed three RBIs and a pair of hits. Jeremy Samson also had a busy night with three hits and three runs.

Strong on the Little Anse side of the diamond were Brandon Boudreau, going 3-for-3 with and RBI; Ryan Samson, two hits and two RBIs; and Bryson Wyre, two singles on three at bats.

—-

Little Anse Hawks leftfielder Rod Samson tracked down this fly ball against the Louisdale Baracos.

PETIT DE GRAT: On Monday, August 12, the visiting Inverness Athletics split a doubleheader with the Hawks. The first game was 18-7 for the hosts, and the Athletics won the second outing 15-12.

Rod Samson threw seven Ks in the first game for the win.

Hawk Noah Landry was a beast, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Managing a pair of RBIs each was Andrew Skinner, Ryan Samson, and Brandon Boudreau. Mitchel Farrell managed three runs.