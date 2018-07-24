Help identify a person of interest

PORT HAWKESBURY: On July 19, a commercial delivery truck was stolen from the parking lot of a mall on Reeves Street in Port Hawkesbury.

The truck was spotted at a gas station in Waycobah a short time later and a person who is believed to be involved was captured on security footage. Police recovered the vehicle on July 21 in the Sydney area, where one person was arrested. The RCMP is releasing this photo of the second person believed to be involved, in an attempt to identify them.

Anyone with information about the identity of the person in the photo is asked to call Inverness District RCMP in Port Hawkesbury at 902-625-2220. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.