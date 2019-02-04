PORT HAWKESBURY: Members of the Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada recently visited the local area to spread the word about what the group is doing locally and, more generally, to let everyone know March is a special time for the charity.

“We are currently working on 18 wishes in Cape Breton with one child going to Disney in February and another going in April,” said Cathy Sutherland, development coordinator of the Nova Scotia Chapter.

“Four of those 18 wishes are from the Port Hawkesbury area. Our goal is to have a few businesses allow our clouds to be sold.”

Sutherland was accompanied by two other volunteers, Darlene Oursin and Florence Powell. The trio of Sydney girls left a number of Wish Clouds at The Reporter office; it’s the purchase of clouds that allow the Children’s Wish Foundation to fund granting wishes to kids.

A Wish Cloud is a cloud-shaped piece of paper that can be purchased for $2. Once purchased, the buyer can write his or her name on the cloud which will then be displayed at the business where it was sold. This is done throughout March.

The end goal of the Children’s Wish Foundation is to grant wishes to children (ages three to 17) who are fighting a life-threatening illness.

“The goal today is to let people know we’re out there, and if businesses want to help us out they can contact me to sell our clouds,” Sutherland said. “We’re focused on making good things happen.”

For more than 30 years, Children’s Wish, alongside dedicated volunteers and committed community partners, has worked to grant over 25,000 children and their families their most heartfelt wish. That’s three wishes a day, all year long.

One of the Children’s Wish Foundation kids is Port Hawkesbury’s own John Michael Kennedy, who will be taking in some hockey action at the Antigonish Arena on February 9. The Nova Major Bantams are playing their Wear It for Wishes game that day at 1 p.m., against the ACA Rangers.

All proceeds from the game and additional fundraising by players and families will be donated to the Children’s Wish Foundation on behalf of the Novas and the Nova Scotia Major Bantam Hockey League (NSMBHL). The money will go toward making Kennedy’s wish come through. He’s 16-years old and living with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

The NSMBHL commits to raising money for Children’s Wish each year. To date, the league has raised enough money for four wishes.

The Novas hope to surpass the $2,600 donation that they raised last season.

Any businesses that would like to help out the Children’s Wish Foundation are welcome to contact Sutherland at: cathy.sutherland@childrenswish.ca or visit the foundation’s corner of cyberspace at: www.childrenswish.ca.

Anyone wishing to volunteer in any other capacity is also welcome to tap Sutherland on the shoulder.