Help RCMP find missing Antigonish man

ANTIGONISH: The RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance to locate 45-year-old Stephen Symchuck, who was last seen on the afternoon of July 26.

Stephen Symchuck is described as 5-foot-7 and 170 pounds, brown eyes and wavy, shoulder length, brown hair. Symchuck was wearing beige cargo shorts, a dark t-shirt, a red and black hat and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stephen Symchuck is asked to contact Antigonish RCMP at 902-863-6500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.