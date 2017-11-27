High school hockey action

Grant McDaniel
LOUISDALE: On Thursday of last week, CBHA/NDA visited the Richmond Arena for Cape Breton West High School Hockey League action against the Richmond Hurricane. The final was 3-1 for the visitors.

CBHA/NDA scorers included Will Fraser, Brady Aucoin, and Jakob Deveau. For Louisdale, Adam Sampson put the puck in the net.

Last Wednesday, the first place SAERC Saints dropped the second place Dalbrae Dragons 2-0. Also on Wednesday, Eskasoni dropped the Hurricane 7-4. On Tuesday of last week, CBHA dropped Eskasoni 7-5. On Monday, Dalbrae beat Richmond 5-0.

