STRAIT AREA: Action is off and running in the Cape Breton West High School Hockey League.

Last Wednesday, the SAERC Saints skated to a 4-3 win over the visiting Richmond Hurricane.

Harrison MacFadyen scored the winning goal with 23 seconds left in regulation time. Other goal scorers for SAERC were Bradley Kersten with two and Brady White with one.

Richmond scorers included Cameron Britten, Colin Sampson and Brayden Marchand.

On Monday, November 12, the Hurricane had a very successful trip to Port Hood where the Dalbrae Dragons were unable to pull the win. The final was 6-3 for Richmond.

Scoring was spread out for the Hurricane, as Adam Sampson led the charge with two goals and singles were managed by Xavier Sampson, Bryson Wyre, Cameron Britten, and Danny McNamara. Goalie Rory McIntosh got the win in net.

Scoring for Dalbrae were Brad Chandler, Angus MacDonald, and Colby MacLean.

The Baddeck/Inverness Rebels defeated the Saints on Friday (November 9) 3-0 in Inverness. Josh Bennett, Ross Mullins and Frankie MacNeil each scored one goal, and Hunter Forance earned the shutout.

Last Wednesday (November 7) in Port Hawkesbury, SAERC got the drop on Inverness/Baddeck 3-1.

Goal scorers for SAERC were Brett MacNeil, Jake MacDonald and Brady MacNeil. The Rebels only goal was scored by Dusty Bernard.

Also on Wednesday (November 7) the Dragons dropped the Eskasoni Warriors 8-0.

Griffin Spears had four goals, and scoring singles were Ben VanZutphen, Keith MacDonnell, Angus MacDonald, and Keigan Freimanis.

Upcoming games include two outings on Wednesday (November 21) with Eskasoni hosting Inverness/Baddeck at 7 p.m. and SAERC hosting Dalbrae at 7 p.m. On Friday (November 23) Richmond hosts Inverness/Baddeck 7:30 p.m. and on Monday (November 26) Dalbrae hosts Richmond 7 p.m.