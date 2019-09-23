Highlanders off and running

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Cabot Highlanders lost a pair of close ones in their season opening weekend, as the squad lost 3-2 to the Fundy Thunder on Saturday and 2-1 to the St. Margaret’s Admirals on Sunday.

In the first game, the Highlanders had a one-goal lead in the first period. Leo MacLean (from Andrew Murray) had the goal. Later in the game, with 53 seconds left in the third, Drew MacDonald (from Matthew Burns) put the puck in the net.

The Highlanders outshot the Thunder 26-22. Brandon Connors was in net for the local squad.

On Sunday, Logan McGrath (from Miles Farnsworth and Grand Cameron) had a first period goal for the Highlanders, but the Admirals scored two goals in the middle period for the win.

Once again, the Highlanders outshot their hosts, this time 27-24. Cole Goss was the goalie for the locals.

The Highlanders have three more road games next weekend, but the first weekend of October sees the squad return home.

The Voyageurs will be at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre at 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, and 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 6 to take on the Highlanders.