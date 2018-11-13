Highlanders pull two wins at tourney

DARTMOUTH: The Cabot Highlanders pulled out two wins before falling in the quarterfinals of the Rob Sneath Memorial Tournament in Dartmouth.

The Highlanders took on their island rivals, the Cape Breton Jets, and came away with a 4-2 on Thursday, November 8. Jaden Nash, James Beaton, Charlie LeBlanc, and Jayden Muise handled the scoring.

The Highlanders were again victorious a day later, doubling the Basin Armada 3-2. Leblanc and Kier Jordan scored in regulation time with Matthew Burns scoring in the shootout to seal the win.

The local team made it to the quarter finals of the tournament before falling 5-3 to the Pownal Taco Boyz Red Devils. Beaton, Jordan and Leblanc answered for the Highlanders.

“We were extremely happy with it,” said head coach Donnie Grant of the team’s results. “It’s a step in the right direction, and we’re hoping to build confidence off the two wins for sure.”

When asked if the coaches looked at the tournament as a means of helping the team gel, Grant said they approached the games as they always do.

“Usually when you’re on the road, you have more time to bond so we did a couple of team activities, got to eat together and do a few different things and it helped that way,” he said. “Just because it was a tournament, we didn’t look at it differently.”

After some rest, the Highlanders will take on the Admirals on home ice at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre at 6:30 p.m. on November 17. They are on the road the next day to take on the Dartmouth Voyageurs.

“It was a regular weekend but we got two wins, the team was happy, and they’re looking forward to a couple more,” said the coach.