Highlanders to make home-ice debut

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Cabot Highlanders, the team representing the Strait area in the Nova Scotia Minor Midget Hockey League, will make its home-ice debut this Saturday night (October 6) at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

The Highlanders will face Basin Armada at 6:30 p.m.

The Basin is rolling along quite well, as the squad is undefeated in three games since the start of the season.

Indeed, in those first three games, the Basin is yet to allow a goal. Geo Dimattia (having faced 37 total shots) has two shutouts for the team, and Ben Etsell (having faced 17 total shots) has one shutout.

The Basin scored a 1-0 win over the Highlanders last Sunday, with Dimattia shutting down 20 Cabot shots. Cabot goalie Adam Tkacz faced 28 shots in his second game of the season.

His first game of the season came last Saturday, when visiting the Kings Mutual Centre for an outing against the Valley Wildcats. Tkacz shared goaltending duties with fellow goalie Garrison MacNamara, who allowed eight goals on 26 shots. Tkack stopped five of seven shots.

The final was 10-3.

Scoring a pair of goals for Cabot was Matthew Burns, and Charlie LeBlanc put the puck in the net as well. Managing helpers on the goals were Ben Breen, Myles Farnworth, and Logan Clannon.