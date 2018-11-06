Highlanders unable to drop Wildcats

STRAIT AREA: The Minor Midget Cabot Highlanders fell 5-2 to the Valley Wildcats in Nova Scotia Minor Midget hockey action on Saturday in the Valley.

The Highlanders played it tight for the first period but a pair of Wildcat goals in the second went unanswered. Highlander Matthew Burns found the back of the Valley’s net early in the second but the home team responded with two of their own before Jayden Muise lit the lamp with just over five minutes left. The Highlanders weren’t able to solve the Wildcats goalie again, and the home team popped another goal in the last minute to seal the two points.

Highlanders coach Donnie Grant said his squad played well, adding the Valley seems to have his team’s number, beating them twice before earlier in the season. Grant said any loss is tough, but he’s happy with his team’s progress.

“They’re a fast team and that’s something we’re struggling to handle right now,” said Grant. “We’re closer with other teams that aren’t as fast but they have some quick forwards that have been able to score on us.”

The Highlanders sit last in the league with one win in 10 games. Grant said the Highlanders final roster was set around a month later than the other teams in the league, adding they are just starting to gel as a full unit.

“A couple more practices and a couple more team builders, and I think we’ll be right on our way.”

The Highlanders are hitting the road again this week. They take on the Cape Breton Jets on Thursday and the Basin Armada on Saturday.

“The team is having fun,” said Grant. “It’s a developmental league so we’re taking it in stride. We’re not focusing on wins and losses. It will come with the process so we’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing and it will all pan out for us.”