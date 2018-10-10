Highlanders unable to stop Armada

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Cabot Highlanders were unable to pull a win last Saturday in their first-ever home game at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

Playing host to the Basin Armada, the Highlanders fell 4-1. It was the first-ever Nova Scotia Minor Midget Hockey League game played in Port Hawkesbury.

The lone Cabot goal came with 6:30 left in the third period, when James Beaton (from Jayden Muise) managed to put the puck past the Armada’s Giovacchino Dimattia. At the other end of the ice, Cabot goalie Adam Tkacz faced 28 shots. The Basin outshot Cabot 28-15.

Beaton’s goal was the first time a shooter was able to beat either Dimattia or the other Basin goalie, Ben Etsell, since the start of the season, four games ago. The two goalies share three shutouts since league play started.

The Highlanders are 0-3, but fan attendance was significant for last Saturday’s home opener. With that, the Highlanders were greeted win an opening ceremonies that saw Cst. Deepak Prasad and singer Andrew Pettipas drop the puck for the opening faceoff. Pettipas also sang the national anthem.

Cabot have three home games this month, with the first coming on October 14 (2:30 p.m.) with the ChiroCare Kings coming to the Civic Centre.

The other games come on October 27 with the Valley Wildcats visiting at 6:30 p.m. and on October 28 with the Dartmouth Voyageurs visiting at 12:30 p.m.