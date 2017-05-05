HALIFAX: The province announced some highway twinning but no tolls.

Last week, Nova Scotia Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Minister Geoff MacLellan announced $390 million in additional funds for highway improvements over the next seven years. Included in the project list was twinning a 38-kilometre section of Highway 104 between Sutherland’s River and Antigonish.

“From the beginning, we wanted to address the issue of large scale twinning by way of using the toll option to finance those large projects,” said MacLellan. “The reality was that the thousands of people that came out to the public consultations and the thousands that submitted on-line entries about their opinions and feedback, it was abundantly clear to us that that Nova Scotians did not support large-scale twinning by way of the toll option.”

MacLellan said people still wanted certain sections twinned and an increased investment in short and medium term projects and upgrades “on each of the corridors that we studied.”

“The people have given their opinions, they’ve provided the direction for the decision that was made and ultimately the announcement we had.”

As for the public consultations conducted by the department, MacLellan said the highest level of support for tolling was in the Strait area.

“But even in [this] region, it wasn’t an overwhelming majority of support,” he said. “It was the highest of all but having said that, there were still a number of people who voiced a lack of support for that idea, even in New Glasgow, Pictou, Antigonish, and Richmond counties, and of course on the on-line submissions we experienced the same thing.”

With all things being considered, MacLellan said, it was decided it would not be fair to advance one toll project over another so the government decided it would avoid the use of tolls.

The province stated sections of the highways will remain open as they are completed.

“I’m overjoyed that twinning is in the foreseeable future,” stated Joe MacDonald, chief of Barneys River Volunteer Fire Department. “It’ll mean a lot to have a safe road through Sutherlands River. I believe many lives will be saved.”

MacLellan said each of the three twinning projects are at a different stage, with the Highway 104 project “being an entirely new project on its own.” Other than the estimates for costs, the department doesn’t have any engineering or design work done, which he said would take a number of months to complete.

“That will start this summer and we’ll work towards what the funding is going to look like,” he said. “It’s going to start relatively quickly. It’s going to take a number of years to complete but because of the length, we’ll do sections at a time and we’ll have the ability to open them. The entire project may take seven years but there will be a twinning section of this particular corridor sooner than that.”