PORT HAWKESBURY: Hillsburn is an indie folk band from Halifax.

The band which includes members Paul Aarntzen, Clare MacDonald, Rosanna Burill, Clayton Burill and Jackson Fairfax-Perry, had a big year in 2016, releasing their debut full-length album, In The Battle Years, and winning a Canadian Folk Music Award for New/Emerging Artist of the Year. The Halifax-based quintet plans to unveil a follow-up in 2017, and will perform some of their new material on the Granville Green Stage.

Presented by Exxon Mobil, this week’s special guest is Jordan Musycsyn from Sydney. Musycsyn is a hard working singer/songwriter, and a masterful storyteller writing songs about life and love with pathos and humour in a Folk-Country style. He sustains a busy touring schedule throughout Canada in support of his sophomore album Old State Of Mind.

Each concert begins at 7 p.m. and concertgoers are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for comfort. In case of inclement weather, the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre will be used. Hillsburn is presented by NuStar and Bear Head LNG.

Granville Green is a free outdoor concert series, overlooking the Strait of Canso, produced by the Town of Port Hawkesbury. Other Granville Green Concert Series sponsors include: TD Bank; Port Hawkesbury Paper; Nova Scotia Power; Destination Cape Breton; the Province of Nova Scotia; Canadian Heritage; Maritime Inns; SoundSource; Atlantic Lottery; KitchenFest; K & A Electric; The Reporter; and 101.5 The Hawk.