Hines quizzed about Lennox Passage Bridge

HALIFAX: The MLA for Cape Breton-Richmond had some questions for the transportation minister about the state of the only bridge serving Isle Madame.

During Question Period in the Nova Scotia Legislature on September 11, Cape Breton-Richmond MLA Alana Paon questioned Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Lloyd Hines whether $2.9 million will be sufficient to fully rehabilitate the Lennox Passage Bridge.

“Minimal preventive maintenance has forced [the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal] to weld the span shut because of concerns that the bridge might not shut again once opened, so it has remained closed to marine traffic all summer long,” Paon noted in the legislature. “… Is he confident, given the state of this bridge, that $2 million this fiscal year and only $900,000 the next is enough to rehabilitate this bridge to an optimal working condition?”

Hines, also the Liberal MLA for Guysborough-Eastern Shore Tracadie, acknowledged that the bridge “is an aging piece of infrastructure” with “a fairly ancient mechanism associated with opening and closing the bridge” but cautioned that the estimate is “a shot at what we’re thinking the cost might be.”

In her supplemental question, the Progressive Conservative MLA asked that the minister commit the necessary resources to have the bridge work done before the next tourism season.

“We now know that the tender for the repair work has come in. It’s closed, and it’s come in over budget,” Paon told the legislature. “Will the department commit the necessary resources to complete bridge repairs in time for marine traffic to pass through over the 2019 tourism season?”

Hines responded that the department’s intention is to have the remediation work complete before the end of June 2019.

Last winter, the speed limit on the bridge was reduced to 20 kilometres an hour as a temporary measure to reduce the impact to the bridge until the joints were repaired. The DTIR explained at the time that they noticed increased vibrations coming from one of the joints on the bridge platform, which was attributed to “typical wear and tear on steel bridges.”

Last May, the Lennox Passage Yacht Club expressed their displeasure that the lift bridge was welded shut and unable to open for the start of the boating season.

The yacht club received calls from boaters in the United States and New Brunswick curious about the state of the bridge and whether it was going to be ready for boats this year. Aside from that group, local businesses and other groups like the St. Peter’s Marina were also affected by the closure.