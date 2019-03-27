ANTIGONISH: A designated national historic site located on Main Street in Antigonish will be going up for sale.

During the monthly meeting on March 19, Antigonish municipal councillors approved a motion to issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the sale of the 164-year-old courthouse.

Following last Tuesday night’s meeting, Antigonish Deputy Warden Hughie Stewart, said the courthouse needs a significant facelift but council would like to see the structure remain the same.

“The inside could probably be dealt with, but we’d like to keep the outside [the same], and that’s one of the committers,” he said. “We’d ask for anyone who’s interested in buying it to make sure the heritage building stays and looks the same.”

The RFP is subject to a restriction on the demolition of the building and/or significant alteration to the exterior facade, or building footprint. The building’s current tenant, the Nova Scotia Supreme Court has a lease signed until 2023.

“The courthouse is still rented to the province, and the province understands where we are with it,” Stewart said. “We support the building for the courts. In Antigonish County, it’s the only place you can have a jury hearing, and that’s why we hold onto it.”

He acknowledged the province could continue to rent the building from the new buyer, which may be an incentive for a potential buyer.

“I know that when we sold the jail it was an incentive and that’s going very well for him,” Stewart noted. “It’s a beautiful spot, it’s a landmark in Antigonish and we’d certainly like to keep it that way.”

In 2016, a local property developer, Pat Smith and his Big House Antigonish Rentals, purchased the 70-year-old, 17-unit jail that’s attached to the courthouse from Antigonish County, renovated it into apartments, and rebranded it The Big House.

The operating expenses for the building are approximately $30,000 a year and Antigonish County recoups those expenses through the lease for the building.

History runs deep through the two-and-a-half storey, temple-fronted, five-bay symmetrical façade that is supported by its four iconic columns – and it’s a significant piece of town history at that, having survived a major fire in 1945. The Antigonish Courthouse was built and designed in 1855 by Alexander MacDonald. Locally known as “Sandy the carpenter,” MacDonald was also responsible for the construction of similar courthouses in Arichat and Sherbooke around the same time.

The Antigonish Courthouse was designated a national historic site of Canada in 1981 because it is one of the best examples in Nova Scotia of a typical mid-19th century Maritime courthouse.