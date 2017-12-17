PORT HAWKESBURY: A 21-year-old Port Hawkesbury man has been charged after a hit-and-run incident in the town.

At approximately 7:40 p.m. last Thursday, Port Hawkesbury RCMP responded to the call of a man struck by a vehicle in a shopping centre parking lot. After the incident, the driver fled the scene.

The victim, a 26-year-old Port Hawkesbury man, sustained minor injuries and was treated by EHS at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested and charged 21-year-old Forest Douglas Baker of Port Hawkesbury with: dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm; assault with a weapon; uttering threats; failing to remain at the scene; and impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Baker was remanded into custody and will appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Monday.

The RCMP is asking anyone who has information related to this incident and anyone who was in the Causeway Shopping Centre parking lot at the time of the incident to please contact the Port Hawkesbury RCMP Detachment at 902-625-2220. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), text TIP202 plus a message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637), or submit tips by Secure Web Tips at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.