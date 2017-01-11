Hockey tourney celebrates Kenzie Beaton’s memory

MABOU: The annual Kenzie Beaton Memorial Hockey Tournament might have started out in rough fashion but, said organizer Wesley Beaton, the event closed out perfectly.

“After a storm on the sixteenth [of December] and trying to figure out how I was going to put 16 teams and 28 games together in two days at the Mabou Athletic Centre, everything seemed to run without a hitch,” Beaton said.

The tournament lost all its Friday games due to a winter storm, but play picked up at 8 a.m. Saturday and ran all weekend long. The tournament saw 240 players take to the ice, 80 of whom traveling to attend. Some came from as far away as the Yukon.

- Advertisement -

“Everyone made it safe and stayed pretty much until Sunday evening,” said Beaton.

In the Lobster division, The Chiefs used a 5-3 win over Glenn Falloch Road to capture the trophy for the third straight year.

The Crab Division saw the Mighty Dekes defeating The Harbour Linemen (Beaton Family) in 4-2 final for the championship.

The Tuna Division saw Cruising Along defeat the Mabou Blue Fins 5-4 in the final.

The Herring Division saw Chuckies Canucks win 6-4 over Max Jagrs.

“The talent this year was really strong,” Beaton said. “We had players like Regan Spears, Olan Spears, Murdoch MacLellan, Kendall MacInnis, Keagan Marcott, the Ross Twins, and Jordan Laine. We also had girls play great hockey with Maggie Beaton, Amy Graham, Molly Rankin, Katie Beaton, Stacey Bowden, Candice MacEachen and so many more.

“The tournament is growing. It’s not only about hockey but about friends and family being together and celebrating Kenzie’s life. Every person that plays in the tournament is so important in the success of it.”

Beaton added that the highlight of the tournament was hearing an original song The Eddie Cummings Band played during the opening ceremony. The song was written in Kenzie Beaton’s memory.

“The song was positive and looked at the bright times,” Beaton said. “It was excellent, and it will be recorded.

“It’s such a special honour to be able to put the Kenzie tournament on.”