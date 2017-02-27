Editor’s note: The following is a letter written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Your announcement recently to continue with the “first-past-the-post” system dashed our hopes for a truly representative and inclusive electoral system.

Your decision to abandon a key Liberal election promise of introducing a new and fair voting system that would make every vote count, is a betrayal to many Canadians. Ignoring the hard work of the all-party parliamentary is a further blow to democracy.

One could be equally as cynical and conclude that you chose an option designed to keep the Liberals in power. Your contention that Canadians don’t want election reform is unfounded. We were given no opportunity to express our wishes through a referendum or any other formal means.

We implore you to reconsider and reverse your decision to abandon election reform in which every vote will count.

Maria Coady

Brian Peters

Margaree Centre